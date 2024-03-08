Suspects in murders of mom, daughter in Worcester have lengthy criminal histories: Read the charges

WORCESTER, Mass. — The two suspects in the murders of a mother and daughter who were found shot to death in a bullet-riddled SUV in Worcester earlier this week have lengthy criminal histories , court documents showed.

Karel Mangual, 28, has since been arrested and arraigned on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in the Tuesday daylight killings of 27-year-old Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella.

The SUV their bodies were found in was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows. Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies on Friday were still trying to track down 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, who is also wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the double murder.

Prosecutors say Mangual and Belnavis fled the scene of the murders on Englewood Avenue in the city’s Columbus Park neighborhood and got into a getaway car that was later recovered in Harford, Connecticut.

Mangual was spotted getting out of a vehicle in Hartford with Belnavis, around an hour after the deadly shooting took place, according to prosecutors.

Belnavis and Mangual are no strangers to run-ins with law enforcement, according to Worcester District Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News. The two have faced a slew of violent charges that date back to 2014.

Belnavis has previously been charged with the following offenses:

Drug possession charge in 2023

Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges in 2021 -- was found guilty of one count

License suspended in 2020

Breaking and entering charge in 2018

One count of strangulation/suffocation, one count of assault and battery on a family member charges in 2018 -- accused of punching girlfriend repeatedly, strangling her to the point where she almost passed out -- charges dismissed

License suspended, excessive speeding charges in 2019

Drug possession charges in 2019

Drug possession charge in 2016

Drug possession, unlicensed operation, and speeding charges in 2016

License suspended, failure to yield at an intersection charge in 2016

Drug possession, unlicensed operation charges in 2016

Uninsured motor vehicle charge, registration suspended in 2017

Resisting arrest charge in 2017 -- found guilty

Drug possession to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law charges in 2017

Marijuana possession, drug possession, conspiracy to violate drug charges

Mangual has previously been charged with the following offenses:

Assault to murder charge in 2014 -- accused of sending a man to the hospital after firing multiple rounds at him -- dismissed

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle) charge in 2019 -- found guilty and identified by police as a gang member

Liquor possession under the age of 21 charge in 2014

Chastity Nuñez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and received honors like the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal.

She also served as a Patient Safety & Clinical Quality Program Coordinator at MIT Health since July 2023.

Zella was a student at Worcester Public Schools. The school district called her death “unimaginable” and a “terrible tragedy.”

Mangual is being held without bail and will reappear in court for a dangerousness hearing later this month.

Anyone with information on Belnavis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police.

An investigation into Chastity and Zella’s deaths remains ongoing.

