Reward offered for suspect in the murders of mom, daughter in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A reward is now being offered to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the suspect in the murders of a mom and daughter in Worcester.

Police are actively searching for 27-year-old Dejan Dante Belnavis who is also wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the double murder. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A second suspect 28-year-old Karel Mangual, was arraigned Thursday on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

The U.S. Marshalls office announced on Saturday morning they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Belnavis.

Both Belnavis and Mangual have lengthy criminal histories, court documents showed.

The bodies of Chasity and Zella were discovered in a white SUV that was parked in the area of Englewood Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood of Worcester. Documents say neither was breathing or had a pulse when police arrived.

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows. Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the vehicle.

Mangual is being held without bail and will reappear in court for a dangerousness hearing later this month.

Anyone with information on Belnavis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police.

An investigation into Chastity and Zella’s deaths remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dejan Dante Belnavis (27), please contact the Worcester Police Department -Text a Tip 274637 or Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section -1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8873). @WorcesterPD @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/fx0plstIYX — U.S. Marshals Service Boston (@USMS_Boston) March 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group