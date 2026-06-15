‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ sequel reportedly filming in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The movie sequel to the popular Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will reportedly be filming Tuesday in downtown Plymouth.

The town has advised residents of temporary traffic disruptions and parking restrictions to accommodate the filming of an upcoming major motion picture.

Town officials and the Plymouth Police Department are working closely with the production team.

Production activities are scheduled to take place from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The production team will film on Main Street and Court Street during the day before moving to Leyden Street in the evening.

Leyden Street will be closed to all through traffic between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. to facilitate night filming.

During those hours, the street will remain accessible via Carver Street.

Pedestrian access to homes and businesses will remain open.

Parking restrictions will be in place in the following areas:

Court Street

East side only (approximately 55 Court Street to Brewster Street)

West side only (Russell Street to approximately 16 Court Street)

Brewster Street

North side only (five metered spaces, Nos. 159–163)

North Street

Both sides (Main Street to approximately 10 North Street)

Main Street

East side only (North Street to Middle Street)

West side only (North Street to approximately No. 52 Main Street)

Four spaces north and south of Leyden Street

Residents and business owners with specific questions are encouraged to contact the production team directly at 781-269-1573 or via email at Bostonlocations@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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