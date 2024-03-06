‘A very violent act’: 2 females found seriously injured in bullet-riddled SUV in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after two people were found seriously injured in a bullet-riddled SUV on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Englewood Avenue around 3:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired found two injured females in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known. Their names haven’t been released.

An SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

“I can’t say the exact number, I can say shots were fired at a fairly high number,” said Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” said Sgt. Murtha. “It’s a quiet neighborhood but it would be unusual anywhere.”

Maureen Morales, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, added, “I arrive at my street and it’s blocked off and to learn there had been a shooting here, that’s alarming in itself.”

She was shocked by the amount of bullets in the street.

“To one, to have a crime like that is unbelievable in itself and then the amount of bullets used is just excessive force, now I don’t understand why anyone would feel the need to take the life of somebody else,” said Morales.

Worcester police could not say whether this was a targeted attack as the investigation is still in its early stages.

“I feel safe here it’s just a very sad situation that that occurred and I just hope they catch the perpetrators quickly,” said Morales.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

