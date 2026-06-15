Serious Taunton crash prompts large emergency response, road closures

TAUNTON, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Taunton on Monday.

The crash happened on Route 44 at Winthrop Street, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Police warned drivers to avoid the area, noting that the road was closed in both directions from Burt Street to North Walker Street.

“It will be closed until sometime later today due to a serious motor vehicle crash and the need for a crash reconstruction investigation,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please avoid the area.”

There wasn’t any immediate word on the severity of the injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group