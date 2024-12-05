Updated town-by-town totals: These Massachusetts communities received the most snow

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — A wintry mix of rain and snow moved through Massachusetts on Thursday, hitting Worcester County and western Massachusetts the hardest.

Dozens of school districts announced cancellations or delays and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for some areas due to the storm.

As of 1 p.m., more than a half foot of snow was on the ground in some Bay State communities.

Here is a look at the highest snow totals for Thursday’s storm, according to National Weather Service reports:

Hardwick: 9.2 inches

Sturbridge: 8.3 inches

Spencer: 8 inches

East Hawley: 7.5 inches

Shutesbury: 7 inches

Leicester: 7.5 inches

Gardner: 7.1 inches

Petersham: 7.1 inches

Rutland: 7 inches

Brimfield: 7 inches

Pittsfield: 6.5 inches

Fiskdale: 6.1 inches

Leverett: 6.1 inches

Ashburnham: 6.1 inches

New Braintree: 6 inches

Warren: 6 inches

Royalston: 6 inches

Barre: 6 inches

Belchertown: 6 inches

North Brookfield: 5.6 inches

Hubbardston: 5.5 inches

Holden: 5.5 inches

Ludlow: 5.4 inches

North Amherst: 5.3 inches

Dudley: 5 inches

Turners Falls: 5 inches

Orange: 5 inches

Auburn: 4.8 inches

Worcester: 4.6 inches

Princeton: 4.5 inches

Holden: 4.5 inches

Oxford: 4.5 inches

Westminster: 4.5 inches

Northampton: 4.5 inches

Williamsburg: 4.3 inches

Lunenburg: 4.1 inches

Fitchburg: 4 inches

Sterling: 4 inches

Douglas: 4 inches

Ashby: 4 inches

This list will be updated if totals are adjusted by the NWS.

