Updated town-by-town totals: These Massachusetts communities received the most snow

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — A wintry mix of rain and snow moved through Massachusetts on Thursday, hitting Worcester County and western Massachusetts the hardest.
Dozens of school districts announced cancellations or delays and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for some areas due to the storm.
As of 1 p.m., more than a half foot of snow was on the ground in some Bay State communities.
Here is a look at the highest snow totals for Thursday’s storm, according to National Weather Service reports:
- Hardwick: 9.2 inches
- Sturbridge: 8.3 inches
- Spencer: 8 inches
- East Hawley: 7.5 inches
- Shutesbury: 7 inches
- Leicester: 7.5 inches
- Gardner: 7.1 inches
- Petersham: 7.1 inches
- Rutland: 7 inches
- Brimfield: 7 inches
- Pittsfield: 6.5 inches
- Fiskdale: 6.1 inches
- Leverett: 6.1 inches
- Ashburnham: 6.1 inches
- New Braintree: 6 inches
- Warren: 6 inches
- Royalston: 6 inches
- Barre: 6 inches
- Belchertown: 6 inches
- North Brookfield: 5.6 inches
- Hubbardston: 5.5 inches
- Holden: 5.5 inches
- Ludlow: 5.4 inches
- North Amherst: 5.3 inches
- Dudley: 5 inches
- Turners Falls: 5 inches
- Orange: 5 inches
- Auburn: 4.8 inches
- Worcester: 4.6 inches
- Princeton: 4.5 inches
- Holden: 4.5 inches
- Oxford: 4.5 inches
- Westminster: 4.5 inches
- Northampton: 4.5 inches
- Williamsburg: 4.3 inches
- Lunenburg: 4.1 inches
- Fitchburg: 4 inches
- Sterling: 4 inches
- Douglas: 4 inches
- Ashby: 4 inches
This list will be updated if totals are adjusted by the NWS.
©2024 Cox Media Group