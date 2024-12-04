List of Schools calling delays ahead of winter storm

Mass. — Some schools have begun to announce delays ahead of Wednesday night’s winter storm that’s expected to cause unpleasant and slick travel conditions for Thursday morning.

Click here for a full list of delays

Click here for your full weather forecast

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group