‘It’s my fault:’ Man arrested after road rage incident in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A man from Franklin was arrested yesterday evening following a road rage incident on Maple Street in Bellingham.

According to court documents obtained by Boston 25, the victim was leaving work and was waiting to turn right onto Maple Street when he observed a red Honda pickup truck traveling in front of him, who began to allegedly brake-check him.

The victim advised that he had a dash camera mounted near his rear-view mirror.

When the victim eventually began to pass the truck, he observed the operator holding what appeared to be a small handgun, pointing it directly at him.

He told police when they arrived on scene that he believed this incident was captured on dash camera.

The officer who responded to the call reviewed the victim’s dash camera, and although the pickup truck was not visible at the time of the alleged incident, the recording clearly captured the driver’s registration.

A short time later, Franklin police located the suspect still inside his car in the 99 Restaurant in Franklin and identified him as 61-year-old Stephen Fahey.

The officer allegedly asked him if he had pointed a gun at someone, to which he responded, “yes.”

A strong odor of cologne was emanating for Fahey, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He also allegedly had a slurred speech. The officer on scene he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

A search of the vehicle discovered a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol concealed beneath a black backpack in the front passenger seat. The firearm allegedly had six rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Officers continued to search the vehicle and located three empty Michelob Ultra beer cans inside the black backpack that been positioned over the firearm. Fahey was then placed under arrest.

Fahey told officers he had been traveling on Maple Street after leaving Walmart on his way to pick up dinner at the 99 and believed the vehicle coming on to Maple Street was going to pull into traffic in front of him, although it ultimately did not.

He stated that he believed the vehicle, driven by the victim, was following him too closely. When specifically asked again if he pulled a firearm on the victim, he denied he did.

Fahey was taken into custody and was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, and disturbing the peace.

Fahey submitted to a preliminary breath test and a blew a .148. When he was bailed out, he told an officer, “It’s my fault.”

He was arraigned in Milford District Court this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group