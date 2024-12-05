Snow squalls in Mass. today: What does it mean and what should I do if I’m caught driving in one?

DEDHAM, Mass. — There is a chance for isolated snow squalls in Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon on the back end of the winter storm, but what does that mean and what should you do if you get caught driving in one?

What is a snow squall?

The National Weather Service defines snow squalls as a key wintertime weather hazard that move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour, causing sudden white-out conditions.

“Snow squalls honestly are similar to summertime thunderstorms. They are quick-hitting and often times dangerous bursts of snow,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said. “They can last as little as five minutes...Sunny one moment, snowing hard the next, and then it’s often gone again.”

What makes a snow squall dangerous?

The sudden white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures can produce icy roads in just a few minutes.

Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures, and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists.

What should I do if I’m caught driving in a snow squall?

Unfortunately, there is a long history of traffic accidents associated with snow squalls.

If you’re already out and about, it’s best to reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights, keep a safe distance from other motorists, and pull off to the side of the road if possible.

