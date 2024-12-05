Updated map: Up to half a foot of snow possible in parts of Mass. as storm moves through

DEDHAM, Mass. — An updated forecast map released Thursday morning by the Boston 25 Weather team shows up to half a foot of snow is possible in some parts of Massachusetts as a winter storm moves through the region.

Dozens of school districts have announced cancellations or delays for Thursday due to the storm, which is causing slick road conditions, crashes, and travel delays.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties.

LATEST TIMELINE

The storm moved in late Wednesday night and is expected to impact the region into the Thursday afternoon hours.

Snowy, slushy, and wet roads are expected to impact travel until about 10 a.m. Steady rain and snow will wrap up by noon, but scattered snow squalls affect afternoon travel.

“We’ve got our steadiest precipitation until about 9 or 10 a.m., then we get a little break,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “Then this afternoon, we’re going to be on the lookout for scattered squalls.”

The evening will turn dry but cold, windy weather take hold of the region.

Updated storm timeline

UPDATED SNOW/RAIN FORECAST

An updated snow forecast map shows the storm’s snow-rain line has shifted further east into the Interstate95-Route 128 corridor, meaning all Bay State communities will now see snowflakes except for Cape Cod and the Islands, where plain rain is on tap.

The North Shore, Boston, and South Shore are expected to see a coating to an inch of snow.

North and west of Interstate 495 will see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Three to 6 inches of snow is possible across Worcester County and north to the New Hampshire line.

Parts of western Massachusetts could see up to 5 inches of snow.

Updates snow, rain forecast

ROAD CONDITIONS

Drivers traveling on roads north and west of I-495 should plan for snowy roads on Thursday morning.

Roads will likely be slushy, slick, or wet east of and along I-95 to I-495.

Roads on the Cape and Islands will be wet from rain.

Road conditions map for Thursday

WIND, COLD SETS IN AFTER THE STORM

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, and Middlesex counties through 10 p.m. Thursday.

After the storm, it’s back to frigid temperatures with wind chills in the singles and teens.

“At most, we’re looking at a wind chill of 20 degrees at most in Boston on Friday afternoon,” Spear said in her forecast.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

The weekend looks to be dry and partly cloudy.

Rain showers are in the forecast for early next week.

