Several teachers at Mass. high school diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting state investigation

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts health officials are launching an investigation into Uxbridge High School after several teachers have been diagnosed with breast cancer over the past few years.

Testing is expected to begin as part of a broader review, while officials caution that it remains unclear whether the cases are connected to the school or to each other.

Health and school leaders say there is no evidence of an immediate danger to students or staff, but the investigation is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

When school administrators became aware of the situation, they contacted state and local public health agencies for guidance. In a statement, school officials said they have been working closely with experts throughout the process.

“The health and safety of all of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are fortunate to be working closely with a team that has deep expertise in these matters, and we are grateful for your patience and cooperation while we navigate this rigorous review process together,” Uxbridge Superintendent David Ljungberg and Uxbridge High School Principal Michael Rubin said in a joint announcement.

The school also emphasized its commitment to transparency and collaboration during the investigation.

“Public health officials have commended our decision to approach them with these concerns, our readiness to partner with them in support of the evaluation process, and our willingness to communicate with full transparency to the entire school community,” Ljungberg and Rubin added.

A comprehensive review of the school is scheduled to begin on Thursday. Investigators are expected to test the school’s water supply, monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, and evaluate how the land was used before the school was built in 2012.

At the same time, members of the research team have reached out to the women who were diagnosed to determine whether there are any shared risk factors or connections between the cases.

Officials say it is too early to draw conclusions, and the timeline for the investigation remains unclear.

Once completed, the final report will be shared with families and staff in the Uxbridge school community.

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