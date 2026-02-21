Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Mass. Friday night into Saturday morning?

DEDHAM, Mass. — The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Friday and lingered into early Saturday morning brought a mix of rain and snow to the region ahead of a nor’easter set to hit New England late Sunday.

Towns and cities in Massachusetts saw several inches of snow.

Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports, according to the National Weather Service:

Essex County

Haverhill — 5.0 in

Methuen — 4.6 in

Newburyport — 4.5 in

Andover — 4.0 in

Hamilton — 4.0 in

North Andover — 4.0 in

Middleton — 3.9 in

Ipswich — 3.8 in

Beverly — 2.4 in

Franklin County

Leyden — 6.5 in

Greenfield — 5.0 in

Ashfield — 4.3 in

Orange — 3.6 in

Sunderland — 3.5 in

Shutesbury — 3.0 in

New Salem — 3.0 in

Hampden County

Russell — 3.1 in

Westfield — 2.5 in

Southwick — 2.3 in

Holland — 2.2 in

Hampshire County

Williamsburg — 4.2 in

Amherst — 3.7 in

Northampton — 3.5 in

Southampton — 2.2 in

Middlesex County

Acton — 3.5 in

Maynard — 3.3 in

Reading — 3.2 in

Hudson — 3.1 in

Lexington — 3.0 in

Ayer — 3.0 in

Framingham — 3.0 in

Chelmsford — 3.0 in

Littleton — 3.0 in

Melrose — 2.7 in

Winchester — 2.7 in

Natick — 2.5 in

Holliston — 2.0 in

Norfolk County

Norwood — 2.6 in

Blue Hill — 2.6 in

Braintree — 2.5 in

Walpole — 2.4 in

Weymouth — 2.2 in

Randolph — 2.1 in

Suffolk County

Boston (Logan Airport) — 1.8 in

Worcester County

Princeton — 4.8 in

Ashburnham — 4.5 in

Sterling — 4.0 in

Lunenburg — 4.0 in

Westminster — 3.8 in

Fitchburg — 3.6 in

Barre — 3.6 in

Rutland — 3.5 in

Holden — 3.0 in

Milford — 3.0 in

Westborough — 2.9 in

West Brookfield — 2.9 in

Worcester (Airport) — 2.9 in

Shrewsbury — 2.6 in

Spencer — 2.3 in

Upton — 2.1 in

Warren — 2.0 in

Douglas — 2.0 in

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group