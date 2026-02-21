Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Mass. Friday night into Saturday morning?

DEDHAM, Mass. — The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Friday and lingered into early Saturday morning brought a mix of rain and snow to the region ahead of a nor’easter set to hit New England late Sunday.
Towns and cities in Massachusetts saw several inches of snow.
Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports, according to the National Weather Service:
Essex County
- Haverhill — 5.0 in
- Methuen — 4.6 in
- Newburyport — 4.5 in
- Andover — 4.0 in
- Hamilton — 4.0 in
- North Andover — 4.0 in
- Middleton — 3.9 in
- Ipswich — 3.8 in
- Beverly — 2.4 in
Franklin County
- Leyden — 6.5 in
- Greenfield — 5.0 in
- Ashfield — 4.3 in
- Orange — 3.6 in
- Sunderland — 3.5 in
- Shutesbury — 3.0 in
- New Salem — 3.0 in
Hampden County
- Russell — 3.1 in
- Westfield — 2.5 in
- Southwick — 2.3 in
- Holland — 2.2 in
Hampshire County
- Williamsburg — 4.2 in
- Amherst — 3.7 in
- Northampton — 3.5 in
- Southampton — 2.2 in
Middlesex County
- Acton — 3.5 in
- Maynard — 3.3 in
- Reading — 3.2 in
- Hudson — 3.1 in
- Lexington — 3.0 in
- Ayer — 3.0 in
- Framingham — 3.0 in
- Chelmsford — 3.0 in
- Littleton — 3.0 in
- Melrose — 2.7 in
- Winchester — 2.7 in
- Natick — 2.5 in
- Holliston — 2.0 in
Norfolk County
- Norwood — 2.6 in
- Blue Hill — 2.6 in
- Braintree — 2.5 in
- Walpole — 2.4 in
- Weymouth — 2.2 in
- Randolph — 2.1 in
Suffolk County
- Boston (Logan Airport) — 1.8 in
Worcester County
- Princeton — 4.8 in
- Ashburnham — 4.5 in
- Sterling — 4.0 in
- Lunenburg — 4.0 in
- Westminster — 3.8 in
- Fitchburg — 3.6 in
- Barre — 3.6 in
- Rutland — 3.5 in
- Holden — 3.0 in
- Milford — 3.0 in
- Westborough — 2.9 in
- West Brookfield — 2.9 in
- Worcester (Airport) — 2.9 in
- Shrewsbury — 2.6 in
- Spencer — 2.3 in
- Upton — 2.1 in
- Warren — 2.0 in
- Douglas — 2.0 in
