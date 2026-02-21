Local

Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Mass. Friday night into Saturday morning?

By Boston25News.com Staff
Extreme Winter Weather A plow clears snow from the road. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
By Boston25News.com Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Friday and lingered into early Saturday morning brought a mix of rain and snow to the region ahead of a nor’easter set to hit New England late Sunday.

Towns and cities in Massachusetts saw several inches of snow.

Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports, according to the National Weather Service:

Essex County

  • Haverhill — 5.0 in
  • Methuen — 4.6 in
  • Newburyport — 4.5 in
  • Andover — 4.0 in
  • Hamilton — 4.0 in
  • North Andover — 4.0 in
  • Middleton — 3.9 in
  • Ipswich — 3.8 in
  • Beverly — 2.4 in

Franklin County

  • Leyden — 6.5 in
  • Greenfield — 5.0 in
  • Ashfield — 4.3 in
  • Orange — 3.6 in
  • Sunderland — 3.5 in
  • Shutesbury — 3.0 in
  • New Salem — 3.0 in

Hampden County

  • Russell — 3.1 in
  • Westfield — 2.5 in
  • Southwick — 2.3 in
  • Holland — 2.2 in

Hampshire County

  • Williamsburg — 4.2 in
  • Amherst — 3.7 in
  • Northampton — 3.5 in
  • Southampton — 2.2 in

Middlesex County

  • Acton — 3.5 in
  • Maynard — 3.3 in
  • Reading — 3.2 in
  • Hudson — 3.1 in
  • Lexington — 3.0 in
  • Ayer — 3.0 in
  • Framingham — 3.0 in
  • Chelmsford — 3.0 in
  • Littleton — 3.0 in
  • Melrose — 2.7 in
  • Winchester — 2.7 in
  • Natick — 2.5 in
  • Holliston — 2.0 in

Norfolk County

  • Norwood — 2.6 in
  • Blue Hill — 2.6 in
  • Braintree — 2.5 in
  • Walpole — 2.4 in
  • Weymouth — 2.2 in
  • Randolph — 2.1 in

Suffolk County

  • Boston (Logan Airport) — 1.8 in

Worcester County

  • Princeton — 4.8 in
  • Ashburnham — 4.5 in
  • Sterling — 4.0 in
  • Lunenburg — 4.0 in
  • Westminster — 3.8 in
  • Fitchburg — 3.6 in
  • Barre — 3.6 in
  • Rutland — 3.5 in
  • Holden — 3.0 in
  • Milford — 3.0 in
  • Westborough — 2.9 in
  • West Brookfield — 2.9 in
  • Worcester (Airport) — 2.9 in
  • Shrewsbury — 2.6 in
  • Spencer — 2.3 in
  • Upton — 2.1 in
  • Warren — 2.0 in
  • Douglas — 2.0 in

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read