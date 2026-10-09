Updated Hurricane Isaias futurecast: When could tropical storm impact New England?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Isaias, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, is expected to bring life-threatening conditions to parts of the Gulf Coast by Friday afternoon, forecasters say.

The storm is forecast to produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and dangerous storm surge flooding as it moves across portions of the Gulf Coast and the Southeast United States over the next several days.

Communities in Isaias’s direct path are being urged to prepare for flooding, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions.

When will Hurricane Isaias impact Massachusetts?

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are expected to bring rain to Massachusetts and New England late Sunday into Monday, but they are not expected to have significant impacts.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, with brighter skies and high temperatures in the 60s.

Most of Sunday is also expected to stay dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day before rain associated with Isaias begins moving into New England Sunday night.

Tropical rain

For Massachusetts, the main impact will be rain. Current projections show around a half-inch of rainfall Sunday night into Monday.

At this point, no weather alert is expected for Sunday night, and much of the rain could fall overnight while many people sleep.

Conditions improve Monday, with the rain moving out by the afternoon.

Gulf Coast impacts

Farther south, Isaias is a strong Category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

The storm will then weaken as it moves inland and eventually send moisture toward New England.

After Isaias moves away, another chance for showers arrives Tuesday with a front, followed by cooler temperatures for the middle of next week.

Bottom line for Massachusetts:

Enjoy the brighter weather Saturday and much of Sunday. Rain from Isaias arrives Sunday night into Monday, with about a half-inch possible, before conditions improve Monday afternoon.

Find forecast updates throughout the weekend at the Boston 25 Weather page.

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