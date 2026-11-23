STOUGHTON, Mass. — Donna McNamara is returning to work as Stoughton police chief Monday after spending months on administrative leave amid investigations involving her and Town Manager Tom Calter.

McNamara is expected to make a statement at 8:30 a.m. before returning to the police department, a building she had not been allowed to enter for months while she was under investigation.

Both McNamara and Calter were placed on administrative leave in July.

McNamara accused Calter of harassment, discrimination, and interfering with her leadership. Calter, meanwhile, accused McNamara of berating an employee.

An independent investigation into McNamara found the allegations against her were unsubstantiated and that she did not violate town policy.

Her return comes just weeks after former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell was found guilty of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

McNamara has claimed that Calter asked her to destroy evidence related to the Birchmore investigation. Calter denies those allegations.

The findings of the investigation into Calter have not yet been released.

McNamara was sworn in as Stoughton police chief in March 2017. She says she is glad to return to the job she loves.

Boston 25 News will be at McNamara’s expected statement Monday morning and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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