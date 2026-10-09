Hurricane Isaias: Storm upgraded to Category 3 (Live updates)

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Isaias is strengthening and is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday morning.

The hurricane is the first of the Atlantic season.

Gaining strength

Update 8:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 9: Hurricane Isaias strengthened on Friday morning and was upgraded to a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

7:20 AM CDT Friday Oct 9 Update: Isaias becomes a major hurricane. Data from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph. Isaias is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.… pic.twitter.com/kyhpZDCNXQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2026

Original report: The New York Times said Friday morning that the storm was nearing a Category 3 and showed little sign of weakening. CNN noted that the eye of the storm formed late Thursday.

The path remains the same, with landfall expected between Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Destin, Florida.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered non-residents to evacuate several areas on Thursday in advance of the storm, The Associated Press reported.

Hours before the expected landfall, rain has already been falling in the Panhandle and southern Georgia, CNN reported. The rain will intensify and move north as Isaias gets closer to the coast.

The National Hurricane Center warned in its 4 a.m. CDT advisory that the central U.S. Gulf coast and much of the Southeast will have heavy rain with flash and urban flooding, along with river flooding. The heavy rain and flooding could impact Tennessee and North Carolina over the weekend, the AP reported.

4 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 (Advisory 11) Key Messages for Hurricane #Isaias. Latest info: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV



4 AM CDT viernes 9 de octubre (Aviso 11) Mensajes clave sobre el huracán #Isaias. Más información: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV pic.twitter.com/3d2UKzGIlE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2026

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