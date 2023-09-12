‘Unprecedented’: 200 homes damaged, roads closed after flash flooding hits North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — North Attleboro declared a state of emergency on Monday night after a storm inundated the region with significant flash flooding, damaging about 200 homes and leaving many roads impassable, town officials said.

Town Manager Michael Borg said he made the decision to declare a state of emergency as police officers and firefighters scrambled to respond to more than 150 service calls for flooding and other water-related issues in just a matter of a few hours.

Significant flooding closed Hoppin Hill Avenue between Oak Knoll Drive to Allen Avenue and Old Post Road was also closed between Allen Avenue and Mount Hope Street, according to Borg.

Borg said the storm damage is of major concern, especially with a hurricane in the forecast.

“We are continuing to monitor the weather and we do acknowledge that there is a hurricane coming, so we have our eye on that as well,” Borg said at a news conference. “We know there is rain in the forecast for tomorrow and this weekend as well.”

200 homes damaged, roads closed after flash flooding hits North Attleboro

The flash flooding event brought about five inches of rain in a span of about four hours, according to Borg.

North Attleboro Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Christopher Coleman called the storm one of the most severe weather events that he’s ever seen in his 26-year career.

When asked if there were any injuries or hospitalizations, Coleman announced that one firefighter was hurt.

“So, no civilian injuries. We did have a firefighter injured. He’s stable,” Coleman explained.

At least a dozen people were rescued from stranded vehicles and homes in the town, officials said. There were also about 1,500 residents without power Monday night.

Peter Schiffman, general manager of the North Attleboro Electric Department, called the flash flooding event “unprecedented.”

Twenty area communities assisted North Attleboro crews in Monday’s emergency response.

Schools in town opened as usual on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Maura Healey was planning to tour the damage.

Borg and Coleman provided the following tips for residents whose homes were damaged:

Never touch electrical equipment while you are wet or standing in water. Consider hiring a qualified electrician to assess damage to electrical systems.

Have damaged septic tanks or leaching systems repaired as soon as possible to reduce potential health hazards. If your home or property is damaged, take photos or videos to document your damage, and contact your insurance company.

Avoid entering moving or standing floodwaters. Floodwater and mud may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage.

Clean and disinfect anything that got wet. Take precautions. Wear appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, and face masks.

Flooded floors and walls should be washed with a solution of two capfuls of household bleach for each gallon of water.

Carpeting, mattresses, and upholstered furniture should be disposed of or disinfected by a professional cleaner.

Remove and replace any drywall or other paneling that has been underwater. Use a moisture meter to make sure that wooden studs and framing are dry before replacing the drywall. Mold growth in hidden places is a significant health hazard.

Consider using professional cleaning and repair services before attempting to repair flood-damaged property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group