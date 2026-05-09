Police searching for driver who drove truck across New Hampshire lawn

WINDHAM, NH — Police in New Hampshire are trying to find the truck driver who went off-roading on someone’s front lawn.

Video shared by Windham police shows the truck drive across the grass right next to the house and then across the driveway before taking off.

Another video provided by Windham police shows the driver stop and open the door for some reason. You can see them wearing a flannel jacket.

“We have so many questions...the main one being who are you but also what were you trying to accomplish??,” Windham police posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Windham police.

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