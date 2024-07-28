United Airlines flight bound for Boston diverted due to ‘urgent’ medical issue

A flight destined for Boston was forced to make a stop outside Washington D.C. Sunday due to a mid-air medical issue.

United Airlines Flight 2477, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 155 passengers, departed from Houston at 9:40 a.m. and was in the air for a couple of hours before landing at Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia just after 1:30 p.m.

A United spokesperson says a passenger had a “medical issue.”

“The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon,” the spokesperson told Boston 25.

No passengers or members of the flight crew needed medical assistance upon pulling into Dulles, United says.

An update on United’s flight tracker apologized to passengers for the unexpected stop.

“We’re sorry for unexpectedly stopping in Washinton Dulles. Our team needs to address an urgent customer situation on your plane, and we’ll keep you updated as we get more information,” a message read,

The flight is currently scheduled to land back at Logan Airport shortly after 6:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

