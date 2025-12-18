‘Unbearable emptiness’: Ana Walshe’s sister delivers emotional statement at Brian Walshe sentencing

DEDHAM, Mass. — The sister of Ana Walshe delivered a heartbreaking victim impact statement, describing the profound grief and lasting impact on their family during Thursday’s sentencing of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man who was convicted of murdering and dismembering his wife earlier this week.

“My name is Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, and I’m the sister of Ana Walshe,” she said in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court. “Losing my sister in January 2023 has forever changed our lives and left us with an unbearable emptiness.”

Dimitrijevic spoke about the pain of Ana’s three children growing up without their mother and the devastating toll on their mother, who now suffers from severe depression. She also described holidays and birthdays as “silent reminders of her absence” and lamented being denied the chance to say goodbye because Ana’s body was never recovered.

“Anna was a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a friend. Her life was unfairly taken. We miss her beyond words,” Dimitrijevic said, urging the court to consider the permanent impact on the family while supporting the Commonwealth’s sentencing recommendation.

Dimitrijevic thanked investigators and prosecutors for their dedication, saying their work provided “a sense of support during our darkest hours.”

Judge Diane Freniere called Walshe “barbaric” before sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the horrific murder.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged that Walshe dismembered his wife’s body with tools purchased at area hardware stores before scattering her remains in dumpsters. The defense argued that Ana died unexpectedly, causing her husband to panic.

Ana’s body has never been found.

