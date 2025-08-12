‘Unacceptable’: Mass. Gov. Healey calls for end to weekslong trash worker strike

REVERE, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has urged Republic Services to return to the bargaining table to resolve a six-week-long strike by trash workers that has impacted more than a dozen cities and towns.

The ongoing strike by Republic Services workers has caused significant disruptions in trash collection, impacting public health and quality of life. Healey has expressed frustration over the company’s lack of response to her attempts to facilitate a resolution.

“Republic Services has an obligation to the communities it serves,” Healey wrote in a letter to the company’s president and CEO. “That obligation includes ensuring that labor disputes do not escalate to the point of endangering public well-being.”

In a recent development, striking Teamsters Local 25 union members were seen blocking a trash truck from leaving the Republic Services building in Revere, chanting slogans as they circled the vehicle.

Republic Services has offered the striking workers a 16% immediate wage increase, a 43% increase over five years, zero-premium healthcare, and an annual salary of $140,000 by the end of the contract.

The company has placed the blame for service delays on Teamsters Local 25.

Healey has noted that her direct attempts to contact the CEO of Republic Services have gone unanswered, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

“The fact that you haven’t returned my calls is a reflection of your unacceptable approach to this urgent matter. The time for delay and posturing is over. It is time to resolve this - now,” Healey said.

Republic Services has stated that they’re in contact with Healey’s office and are working to schedule a call with her to discuss the strike.

As the strike continues, the pressure mounts on Republic Services to find a resolution that addresses the concerns of both the workers and the communities affected by the disruption.

Healey says she stands ready to assist in facilitating dialogue between Republic Services and Teamsters Local 25.

