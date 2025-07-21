Trash strike enters third week, hearing to be held in court as garbage continues to pile up

SALEM,Mass. — As the Republic Services trash strike continues into its third week, six communities in Massachusetts are seeking a court order.

The court order is to compel trash hauler, Republic Services, to resume full trash and recycling collection, citing public health concerns.

The hearing is set to take place in Salem Superior Court, as Beverly, Malden, Gloucester, Peabody, Danvers, and Canton face issues with rats, smelly trash, and overflowing dumpsters.

Since the strike began, Republic Services has brought in employees from other areas to assist with trash collection, but there remains a significant backlog.

The strike involves 450 Republic Services employees who are demanding better pay and benefits, affecting waste collection in 14 communities.

Negotiations between the union and Republic Services have been ongoing, with little progress. The union is also working to include non-union workers in the new contract.

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

Republic Services has stated its commitment to reaching a strong labor agreement that benefits both employees and customers, while also maintaining service during the strike. The company claims that the Teamsters are hindering these efforts.

The hearing is scheduled Monday at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

