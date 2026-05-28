Route 9 closed in Brookline as crews battle triple-decker fire

A large stretch of Route 9 in Brookline was closed Thursday as crews responded to a large fire.

Video from the scene shows crews battling heavy smoke and fire at a triple-decker on Boylston Street.

Route 9 is closed from Washington Street to Cypress Street in both directions and traffic is being diverted, according to Brookline police.

Residents are being warned to avoid the area.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group