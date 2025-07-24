Boston Mayor Wu says Republic Services will face fines for overflowing trash

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Wu announced that the city will begin fining Republic Services amid the ongoing trash collector strike because several neighborhoods can’t keep up with the overflow of garbage.

The company’s inadequate trash pickup is posing health risks and financial burdens, according to Wu.

The decision comes after Wu sent an email to the president of Republic Services detailing the fines. Wu expects the company to absorb code enforcement fines that have been issued to city businesses due to missed trash pickups.

Additionally, Wu has directed code enforcement to issue fines directly to Republic Services instead of the affected businesses.

The Teamsters Local 25 Union has responded by accusing Republic Services of misleading those involved in the situation.

Businesses in the affected neighborhoods have been struggling to pay daily trash violation fines on top of the service fees for trash collection they are not receiving. This has added a significant financial burden on them.

According to the Boston Globe, Republic Services is attempting to schedule a call with Wu to discuss its operations and address the ongoing issues.

The exact amount of the fines Republic Services will face remains unclear, as city officials work to resolve the trash pickup issues impacting residents and businesses.

Beverly, Malden, Gloucester, Peabody, Danvers, and Canton recently sought a court order to compel the trash hauler to resume full garbage and recycling collection, citing issues with rats, smelly trash, and overflowing dumpsters.

Negotiations between Teamsters Local 25 and Republic Services have been ongoing for more than three weeks, with little progress made.

