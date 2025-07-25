Weymouth daycare feeling the impacts of trash strike

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — The Teamsters strike against Republic Services is causing headaches for communities and businesses across Massachusetts.

For three weeks, they’ve been dealing with trash disposal at Weymouth’s Early Childhood Preschool and Learning Center by climbing up the side of the dumpster just to toss trash bags inside.

The dumpster is packed full and you don’t even want to know what it smells like.

“You haven’t had this dumpster emptied in three weeks?” Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward asked owner Tracey Nardone.

“Since July 10th is the last time,” she said.

“And these trash bags are filled with what?” Ward asked.

“Diapers, trash from lunch boxes, trash from snacks,” Nardone said.

She has 87 children, all under the age of four, enrolled here, every day.

They produce a lot of trash.

“We literally jump in the dumpster every single night to pack it down as far as we can,” Nardone said.

Teamsters Local 25 hit the picket line at Republic Services on July first over wages and benefits, causing lots of trash pile up.

In Weymouth, Tracey says she’s called twice a day since July 10, but her mound of trash keeps growing.

“I’m at my max. I don’t know what to do next. I honestly don’t,” Nardone said.

After Ward’s interview with Tracy, he emailed Republic, the Teamsters, and the Town of Weymouth for a comment, or to see if anyone could help.

An hour later, everything changed.

Out of nowhere. Like a vision, a Republic Services trash truck.

“You’re a miracle worker!” Nardone said. “I can’t thank you enough. I am so excited!”

“Looks like you’re good for another three weeks,” Ward said.

“Exactly,” Tracey said. “Let’s see if they show up again!”

This may not have been much of a miracle, after all.

In an email, Republic Services said this pick up was previously scheduled and it would have happened if we were here or not.

In the end, it’s not important who gets the credit, but that the trash is gone.

However the strike continues as negotiations have stalled.

