Gov. Healey demands Republic Services return to bargaining table as trash strike continues

Governor Maura Healey is demanding that Republic Services return to the bargaining table to negotiate in good faith and end the seven-week-long strike.

In a statement Monday, Healey said attempts on her part to communicate with the trash services company have gone unanswered

“This situation is beyond untenable. Republic Services has an obligation to the communities it serves. That obligation includes ensuring that labor disputes do not escalate to the point of endangering public well-being,” Healey stated.

“The fact that you haven’t returned my calls is a reflection of your unacceptable approach to this urgent matter. The time for delay and posturing is over. It is time to resolve this – now," Healey continued. “Republic must return to the bargaining table immediately and negotiate in good faith with the workers and their representatives. It is in the interest of your company, your employees, and—most critically—the residents of Massachusetts that a swift resolution is reached."

The union, Teamsters Local 25, says the last time both sides met to negotiate was on July 18.

When reached for comment, Republic Services said they are hoping to schedule a call with the governor and are ready to return to negotiations with Local 25.

“The total compensation we offered (hourly wage + hourly retirement contribution) far surpasses our local competitors, and if the Teamsters had accepted this offer, our drivers would make approximately $140,000 per year by the end of the contract,” said a Republic Services spokesperson.

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

As negotiations continue, the Teamsters Union is working to include non-union workers in the contract deal being negotiated.

