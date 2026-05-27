Husband, wife facing charges in alleged racial assault on diners at Boston restaurant, DA says

BOSTON — An East Boston husband and wife are facing numerous civil rights and assault charges after allegedly spraying water and throwing pieces of wood at a group dining at a restaurant next to their Porter Street house.

37-year-old Arielle Raso was charged seven counts of assault and battery, seven counts of civil rights violation, seven counts of threatening to commit a crime, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14.

39-year-old Gregory Raso was charged with seven counts of assault and battery, seven counts of civil rights violation, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Tertulia’s Cafe for a report of an assault in progress.

They spoke with a victim, who said that she and several others were gathered at the restaurant when a verbal altercation began between the Raso couple and the party.

The victim said the two complained about the noise and told the victims, who are Hispanic, to “get out of this country.” They also used racial slurs and threatened to kill the victims.

The couple then allegedly broke off a piece of the shared fence diving the property and threw it at the group, allegedly striking a child. They also allegedly sprayed the victims with a hose.

All of the victims reported being hit by water.

While interviewing the victims, officers heard Arielle Raso admit she sprayed the group with a hose and heard her say “I will kill you, I don’t give a [expletive],” followed by “I’m [expletive] done with all those [multiple racial expletives],”

The judge set bail at $750 and ordered the couple to stay away from the location and have no contact with the victims or any restaurant patrons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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