Two stabbing incidents in Boston in 24 hours prompt a call for additional police help

BOSTON — Two separate stabbing incidents in Boston within a 24-hour period are raising concerns about public safety.

The latest incident happened Thursday near North Station, where a man and a woman were stabbed outside Lancaster Street.

A large area was blocked off with crime scene tape late Thursday morning as investigators worked the scene.

Police believe the stabbing was a domestic incident. According to police, the man stabbed the woman before stabbing himself.

The woman was also injured, while the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The incident came one day after a fatal stabbing inside South Station.

Police say the deadly incident happened during an altercation on the escalators near the Red Line, leaving commuters rattled.

Following the two incidents, City Councilor Ed Flynn is calling for the National Guard to assist Boston police with public safety efforts.

Flynn acknowledged that the proposal could be controversial, but said he believes additional resources are needed.

“I acknowledge residents may not want that, but I do know the critical role they could play in our city and I want to do everything I possibly can to provide a safer neighborhood and safer city to residents,” Flynn said.

Flynn also criticized the current demands being placed on Boston police officers.

“We can’t continue having police officers working 16 hours a day and think that’s an acceptable public safety plan,” he said.

Boston police have not announced any arrests in connection with either stabbing.

The investigation into the North Station stabbing remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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