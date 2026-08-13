Search for suspect continues after man stabbed to death inside Boston’s South Station

BOSTON — Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly stabbing inside one of Boston’s busiest transit hubs during the Wednesday evening commute.

Boston police responded to South Station during the 5 p.m. hour after receiving reports of a fight inside the station. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between two men on an escalator near the Red Line platforms. During the confrontation, one man allegedly stabbed the other before taking off.

The victim was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the area near the escalators Wednesday evening as investigators processed the scene.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and Boston Police Department are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened to come forward.

Officials believe there were numerous witnesses because the stabbing occurred during the busy rush-hour commute, when many travelers and MBTA riders were passing through the station.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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