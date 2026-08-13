Man, woman hospitalized after double stabbing near Boston’s busy North Station

BOSTON — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a double stabbing in Boston’s busy North Station area Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Causeway and Lancaster streets just after 11:15 a.m. found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds in a back hallway at 55-59 Causeway Street, Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin announced during an afternoon news conference.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, while investigators believe the man sustained life-threatening, self-inflicted injuries.

McLaughlin noted that the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

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The incident happened in a bustling section of the city near a Dunkin’ restaurant, Causeway Restaurant and Bar, and Higs Tickets, just feet away from the entrance to TD Garden.

McLaughlin urged anyone with information to contact Boston police detectives.

“At this time of day, in a location like this, anybody that might have seen something that can help us out, observed something, or took any video, that has anything to add, we’d like them to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit,” McLaughlin told reporters.

Thursday’s act of violence comes less than 24 hours after one person was killed in a stabbing at the city’s South Station.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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