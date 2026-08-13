Man arrested after violent incident near popular trail, airport in central Massachusetts

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation after a person was allegedly stabbed shut down a busy roadway in Leominster on Wednesday night, near a popular multi-use trail and an airport.

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted near the intersection of North Main Street and Moore Street, close to the Twin Cities Rail Trail and Fitchburg Municipal Airport, as police taped off the area and restricted access.

An eyewitness told Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin that someone was stabbed just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said on his online morning briefing this morning that there was a fight and a man got 8 to 10 stitches in his leg but did not say whether or not that person was stabbed.

The mayor also said that the person the victim was in a fight with was apprehended this morning with the help of state police.

Mazzarella told Boston 25 News that while the investigation took place here, the incident has nothing to do with the rail trail and assures the rail trail is safe.

Video from the scene showed several Leominster police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers gathered behind crime scene tape as investigators worked late into the evening.

Leominster incident

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