Noah Kahan announces benefit concert, golf tournament in New England

STOWE, Mass. — Fans who missed Noah Kahan at Fenway Park earlier this summer will have another chance to see the singer in New England.

Kahan will host a benefit concert and golf tournament next month in Stowe, Vermont, called The Spruce Peak Benefit.

The event will support Kahan’s nonprofit, The Busyhead Project, which works to benefit mental health organizations.

Fans can enter the ticket lottery now through August 14.

General admission is $600, while Vermont residents can purchase tickets for $300.

The benefit concert and golf tournament will take place September 14 and 15 in Stowe, Vermont.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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