MELROSE, Mass. — Parents and residents in Melrose are shaken after a tree fell onto a playground at Winthrop Elementary School shortly after dismissal on Monday afternoon, injuring two children and an adult.

City officials confirmed that all three victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions have not yet been publicly released.

The incident happened just after students were let out for the day, a time when many children remain on school grounds to play.

“I hope everybody’s okay—it’s just scary,” one parent said.

Alex Deblois, whose son is in kindergarten at the school, said the situation seemed less serious at first based on initial communication.

“It’s terrifying. I was talking to my wife before coming to pick him up, and there was an email. We read it as if a tree fell over, everything’s fine, don’t worry about it—but then when we got here, I saw a tree had fallen on the only play structure,” Deblois said.

Emergency crews quickly secured the area, surrounding the school property with caution tape as local and state police launched an investigation. Officials from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

Two children injured after tree falls on school playground in Melrose

“It’s just so sad,” said neighbor Nancy Clover. “All day it had been slightly windy. I bought some plants and they all fell over. I wouldn’t say a microburst, but the wind just really picked up.”

Investigators remained at the scene into the evening, while city crews worked to remove the fallen tree from the playground.

Parents and neighbors say they are now anxiously waiting for updates on the victims.

“I really hope they’re okay, and I feel for the families,” Deblois said. “There’s already so much parents have to worry about when sending your kids to school, and this was just unfortunate.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Two children and one adult hospitalized after incident at school in Melrose

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