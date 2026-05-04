AG says couple found outside in NH town died of environmental hypothermia, deaths ruled as suicide

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A couple found outside in Tuftonboro, New Hampshire on Saturday morning died from hypothermia, and their manner of deaths was ruled as a suicide, according to officials.

Around 9:42 a.m., police responded to the single-family summer residence on Governor Wentworth Highway after a neighbor called and said they found two deceased adults outside and behind a camp on the property.

The two adults were identified as 79-year-old David Warren and 78-year-old Rae Lynn Warren of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire. They were a married couple and owners of the property.

Their deaths were suspected to be a murder-suicide; however, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted autopsies and determined both died from hypothermia and the manner of death was suicide.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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