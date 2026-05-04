MELROSE, Mass. — Two children and one adult have been taken to the hospital following an incident at a school in Melrose on Monday afternoon.

The three people were taken from the Winthrop Elementary School, Melrose firefighters tell Boston 25 News.

There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone injured.

Police and investigators could be seen around a playground on the school grounds.

Officials have told Boston 25 News that there will be a press conference at the school at some point this evening.

Two children and one adult hospitalized after incident at school in Melrose

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