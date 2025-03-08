Two adults, five children missing out of Fitchburg found in Texas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two adults and five children, previously reported missing out of Fitchburg, have been found in Texas.

According to Fitchburg police, Ruth Encarnacion and Isael Rivera were located and taken into custody in Whitney, Texas. The five children who had been reported missing are also safe and are currently in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.

Encarnacion and Rivera are both wanted on five counts of custodial kidnapping of a minor by a relative, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

On Thursday, police announced that they were trying to track down Encarnacion, Rivera, and the kids they live with, including 10-year-old Alexandra Rivera, 9-year-old Alejandro Rivera, 5-year-old Alonzo Rivera, 4-year-old Abigail Rivera, and 9-month-old Adonis Rivera.

Law enforcement launched an investigation into the family’s whereabouts after receiving a missing person report for Encarnacion on Monday. The Department of Children and Families then reported her five children missing on Wednesday.

“The Fitchburg Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked tirelessly the past several days to bring this ordeal to a successful resolution,” Fitchburg police said in a release. “We would like to thank our many law enforcement partners that assisted, including the Massachusetts State Police, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the Hill County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.”

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families are currently working with authorities in Texas to arrange for everyone to be returned to Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

