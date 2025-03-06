Fitchburg police seek help in search for missing mother, her 5 children

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A search is underway in Fitchburg for a missing mother and her five children, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

Officers are trying to track down Ruth Encarnacion and her kids, 10-year-old Alexandra Rivera, 9-year-old Alejandro Rivera, 5-year-old Alonzo Rivera, 4-year-old Abigail Rivera, and 9-month-old Adonis Rivera, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Police believe the family is traveling in a 2018 Infinity QX60 with Massachusetts registration 5GCX18.

Police also noted that Isael Rivera could be accompanying them.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

