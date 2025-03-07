2 adults wanted for kidnapping as Fitchburg police continue to search for 5 missing children

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Arrest warrants have been issued for two adults as Fitchburg police continue to search for five children who were reported missing earlier this week.

Ruth Encarnacion and Isael Rivera are both wanted on five counts of custodial kidnapping of a minor by a relative, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Police on Thursday announced that they were trying to track down Encarnacion, Rivera, and the kids they live with, including 10-year-old Alexandra Rivera, 9-year-old Alejandro Rivera, 5-year-old Alonzo Rivera, 4-year-old Abigail Rivera, and 9-month-old Adonis Rivera.

Law enforcement launched an investigation into the family’s whereabouts after receiving a missing person report for Encarnacion on Monday. The Department of Children and Families then reported her five children missing on Wednesday.

Police noted that preliminary information indicates the family is traveling in a black 2018 Infiniti QX60 with Massachusetts registration 5GCX18.

An Amber Alert hasn’t been issued because the designation is “not intended for missing child incidents involving parental kidnapping or child custody situations that lack specific information about the children in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death,” according to police.

The Fitchburg Police Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

