A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water while unresponsive in Andover on Tuesday.

Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe told Boston 25 News that first responders arrived at Field Pond around 4:30 p.m.

A group of juveniles flagged down the emergency crews and pointed them to where they last saw their friend go under the water.

The emergency crews found the juvenile around 25 feet from shore and pulled him from around 10-12 feet deep water.

He was transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being transported via Boston Medflight to a Boston hospital.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no additional information regarding the juvenile male’s condition available at this time,” Andover police say.

Unresponsive juvenile rushed to hospital after being pulled from Andover pond

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