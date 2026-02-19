Trooper hurt after being dragged by car during incident in East Boston

BOSTON — A Trooper was hurt after being dragged by a car during an incident in East Boston.
According to State police, a car registered in New Hampshire dragged a Trooper on Meridian Street by Bennington Street a little before 2:30 on Thursday.
The Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Additional information is not being provided.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
