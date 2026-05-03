One of Massachusetts longest tenured restaurants is shutting down

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — S&S Deli, located in Cambridge, is closing its doors after 107 years of service.

Opening its doors in the iconic Inman Square in 1919, the deli has served customers for years, from “traditional deli, to innovative entrees, to award-winning desserts.”

The name, “S&S,” derives from its original owner, Rebecca Edelstein, also known as ‘ma,’ when she would greet customers in Yiddish, saying “Es and es”: meaning “eat and eat.” That later formed the classic name of the deli.

The Boston Globe spoke with the current owner of the deli, Gary Mitchell, who will remember his time working there fondly.

“I understand people may love S&S. It’s time to make time for other restaurants, and other things are coming,” Mitchell said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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