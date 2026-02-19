One person sent to the hospital after overnight incident in East Boston

BOSTON — One person was sent to the hospital after an incident in East Boston.

Boston EMS said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Meridian and Bennington streets.

Boston EMS confirmed that the individual was transported for medical care and is expected to be okay.

The incident took place in the area directly in front of a Walgreens pharmacy.

Both state police and Boston Police Department responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

At least three law enforcement vehicles were seen near the intersection.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group