DA: Medway man passes away following assault in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A Medway man has passed away following an incident on Friday morning at an apartment complex in Milford.

54-year-old Michael Albro has passed away, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Friday, when officers responded to Birmingham Court after a 911 caller reported a past assault, Milford police said.

Officers took a man into custody, and another person, now identified as Albro, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, will be arraigned on Monday, May 4.

Milford police and Massachusetts State Police are both investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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