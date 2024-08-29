Disgraced Stoughton detective could face death penalty in alleged murder of Sandra Birchmore

BOSTON — After 38-year-old Matthew Farwell faced a federal judge in Boston Wednesday, security and legal experts assure us this is just the beginning of a deep-dive into years of allegations amongst the Stoughton Police Department.

Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, was arrested in Revere Wednesday and federally charged with the killing of a victim or witness.

He is accused of grooming Sandra Birchmore through a youth program by the department, having a sexual relationship with her for years, and killing her at the age of 23 after announcing she was allegedly carrying his child.

A 2022 internal investigation by Stoughton police found that Matthew Farwell, his twin brother and coworker William Farwell, and Robert C. Devine, a former deputy chief in Stoughton, had all had “inappropriate” relationships with Birchmore.

“In this case it wasn’t a bad apple,” said Dan Linskey, Boston 25 security analyst. “It looked like a bunch of bad apples.”

Linskey, former Boston police chief, called the allegations a blow to police departments across the Commonwealth.

“Everyone has every right to question law enforcement in this incident,” said Linskey. “It erodes the very trust and fabric of the community and policing we have in the area and region.”

Farwell is now facing a charge of killing a victim or witness.

Attorney Philip Tracy explained this charge stems from years of alleged abuse.

“There’s been investigation into the abuse of this girl since she was 15 years old by several members of the Stoughton police department. So, she could be characterized as a witness in that investigation of the abuse part.

Because of the federal charge, Tracy says prosecutors could seek the death penalty.

He finished, “With the idea of using and abusing the child and then killing her while pregnant, I think you could make a case that this is a death penalty case.”

Both Linskey and Tracy said investigators are surely still digging into years of allegations stemming from Farwell and the two Stoughton officers.

“Every officer in New England and every officer in the country is going to have to work harder at reestablishing that trust,” Linskey said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group