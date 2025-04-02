Audit of Canton Police’s handling of Sandra Birchmore death says all procedures were followed

CANTON, Mass. — As part of the 200-page audit into the Canton Police Department released Tuesday, the audit team determined all procedures were followed related to officers’ investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Birchmore was found dead in her apartment at Windsor Woods 3307 on February 4, 2021. Canton Police initially ruled her death a suicide by hanging, but in the years since, former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell has been charged with her murder.

According to court documents, Farwell was one of three Stoughton officers who had an inappropriate relationship with Sandra when she was a young teen in the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorers Program.

Investigators believe Farwell killed Sandra when she was 23 years old after learning she was pregnant with his baby.

He was also a married father of three at the time.

The night of Birchmore’s death, the 5 Stones Intelligence Audit Team determined Canton Police officers “followed all procedures related to crime scene preservation.”

The timeline is as follows below:

Birchmore death investigation audit page

On February 6, 2021, two days after she was found dead, 5 Stones Intelligence said that Canton Police received “critical” information from two witnesses who said Birchmore had been dating a police officer, who didn’t want the baby, “and if Birchmore did not get an abortion, he [boyfriend] would take care of the problem himself.”

After identifying that Farwell was present at Birchmore’s apartment on the night of her death, and establishing he was involved in a long-standing intimate relationship with her, Chief Helena Rafferty advised the audit team that after February 6, investigative authority into Birchmore’s death was turned over to the Massachusetts State Police and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office.

Pursuant to Canton Police’s handling of the investigation, the audit team recommended the following:

Officers should digitally photograph all crime scenes and sketch the scene.

Chief of the Investigations Division should review all death investigation police reports to ensure completeness, accuracy and exhaustion of all investigative avenues prior to being finalized.

Canton Police should remain involved in death investigations that occur within the Town of Canton.

“Town officials and the Police Audit Committee are now carefully reviewing the findings to assess any necessary next steps,” audit committee chair Robert McCarthy shared in a written statement. “The committee is committed to working with all stakeholders, including the police department, town leadership, and residents to ensure that any recommendations are thoughtfully considered and appropriately implemented.”

A spokesperson for the Canton Police Department told Boston 25 News on Tuesday they had yet to review the full 200-page audit.

The full audit can be on the town’s website here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group