Mass. Pike traffic alert: Tractor-trailer spills load of wood, causing lengthy delays

WESTON, Mass. — An overturned tractor-trailer spilled a large load of wood on a Massachusetts Turnpike off-ramp, causing lengthy delays for Thursday morning commuters.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway at the Route 128 interchange in Weston, prompting a closure of the ramp.

Video from the scene showed crews clearing the wood and traffic at a standstill, with cars lining the highway all the way back to Framingham.

As of 7:45 a.m., estimated delays on the Pike were over 110 minutes.

Mass. Pike crash

Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Boston 25’s Catherine Parrotta suggested Route 9, Route 30, and possibly Route 16 as alternative options for drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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