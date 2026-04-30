Man dead after falling from roof of a home in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is dead after falling from the roof of a home in Southborough.
According to police, around 3:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Flaff Road for a fall.
Upon arrival, first responders located an adult male who had sustained serious injuries consistent with a fall from the roof of the home.
The man was assessed on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the individual is being withheld at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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