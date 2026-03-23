Trial beginning for former North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The bench trial for former North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons begins Monday in Lawrence District Court, with a judge — not a jury — expected to weigh the evidence in the high‑profile case.

Fitzsimmons is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after police say she pointed a gun at officers who were serving her a restraining order at her North Andover home last summer. Officers opened fire, striking her once in the chest. She survived the injury. Fitzsimmons was off duty at the time of the incident.

Fitzsimmons has pleaded not guilty.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons

Her attorneys argue she never aimed her weapon at officers and was instead in the midst of a mental health crisis, struggling with severe postpartum depression. They say she intended to harm herself, not anyone else.

Fitzsimmons herself has maintained she never planned to hurt anyone.

Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury trial, meaning a judge alone will issue the verdict once testimony and evidence conclude.

The trial is expected to last about a week and could wrap up by Friday.

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