Off-duty North Andover officer shot by police during confrontation, officials say

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An off-duty North Andover officer was hospitalized after being shot by police on Monday night.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker says authorities were carrying out a court order in the area of Phillips Brook Road around 6:30 p.m. when an armed confrontation ensued.

During that confrontation, the DA’s office says a North Andover police officer shot an off-duty North Andover police officer, wounding them.

The off-duty officer was transported to a Boston-area hospital. Their is unknown at this time.

Neither the name of the officer who was shot or the name of the officer who did the shooting are being released at this time.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

