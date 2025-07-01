DA: Off-duty North Andover officer shot while police were serving restraining order at home

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An off-duty police officer in North Andover is recovering after she was shot and wounded during an armed confrontation with police officers trying to serve a restraining order at her home, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, was shot once in the incident on Phillips Brooks Road around 6 p.m. Monday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Fitzsimmons, who has been on administrative leave, remains in stable condition after she was flown to a Boston hospital, Tucker said.

Three officers were carrying out a court-ordered restraining order at Fitzsimmons’ home when the shooting happened, Tucker and North Andover police said. Fitzsimmons was the subject of the restraining order.

Tucker declined to share further details about the restraining order against Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons has been with the North Andover Police Department for about a year and a half. She will remain on administrative leave, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

