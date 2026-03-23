New video shown in court shows moments after officer shot Kelsey Fitzsimmons, fiancé running

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — New surveillance video shown in court captures the moments after shots were fired at former North Andover officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after police say she pointed a gun at officers who were serving her a restraining order at her North Andover home last summer. Officers opened fire, striking her once in the chest.

Her trial began today in Essex County Superior Court in Lawrence and is expected to finish on Friday.

Her attorneys argue she never aimed her weapon at officers and was instead in the midst of a mental health crisis, struggling with severe postpartum depression.

They say she intended to harm herself, not anyone else, after officers told her fiancé, Justin Aylaian, had filed a restraining order against her.

Her defense team says she felt like her life was over.

Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury trial, meaning a judge alone will issue the verdict once testimony and evidence conclude.

Video shown in court depicts the moments before and after the shooting, when three officers arrived at her home to serve the order, including Lt. Sean Daley, Officer Patrick Noonan, and Officer Timothy Houston.

Lt. Sean Daley was the first to take the stand on Monday. He told the court he heard Officer Patrick Noonan, who was upstairs with Fitzsimmons, shout, “Kelsey, don’t do it,” before he heard gunfire, after officers escorted her around the house to pack items for her child.

Her fiancé and his sister also arrived at the home to take the baby, which was seen in the surveillance footage. Daley testified that he called Justin Aylaian to come pick up their son after he had first arrived at the police station with the court-appointed restraining order.

The defense questioned Daley about asking Aylaian to come to the house, citing Aylaian telling Daley he was afraid of Fitzsimmons and feared she might harm their child.

Surveillance also shows Aylaian dropping what he had in his hands in the basement before running from the scene and Fitzsimmon’s mom, who was also at the home, calling after him. Video further shows authorities going in and out of the home before taking Fitzsimmons out and rushing her to the hospital.

Daley also said he heard Fitzsimmons say, “I’m sorry, I want to die,” while officers were providing her with medical aid.

The trial is expected to last about a week and could wrap up by Friday.

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